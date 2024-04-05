Kuwait Amir Congratulates New Members Of Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulation to the winners of the National Assembly 2024.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere sentiments to all members of parliament for the trust placed in them by citizens in this election, wishing them success in their duties and contributions to the country's progress, development, and prosperity. (end)

mb







MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108062184