Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) --
1949 -- The head of "al-maaref" department, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, inaugurates Kuwait religious institute.
1953 -- The Iraqi King Faisal II visits Kuwait for the first time in response to an invitation from the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
1972 -- The Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree into law establishing Kuwait Municipality.
1988 -- Terrorists hijack the Kuwaiti passenger plane Al-Jabriya after takeoff from Bangkok with 113 passengers on board. It was on a flight to Kuwait.
1999 -- The novelist Abdulrazzq Al-Bsair dies at the age of 74.
2000 -- Kuwaiti surgeons conduct the first bone marrow implant, in Kuwait, for a Saudi national.
2001 -- The Kuwaiti swimming team wins the GCC tournament.
2016 -- Kuwait Club is crowned champion of the Amir Football Cup beating Al-Arabi 3-1. (end)
rk
MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108062183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.