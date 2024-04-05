Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) --



1949 -- The head of "al-maaref" department, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, inaugurates Kuwait religious institute.

1953 -- The Iraqi King Faisal II visits Kuwait for the first time in response to an invitation from the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

1972 -- The Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree into law establishing Kuwait Municipality.

1988 -- Terrorists hijack the Kuwaiti passenger plane Al-Jabriya after takeoff from Bangkok with 113 passengers on board. It was on a flight to Kuwait.

1999 -- The novelist Abdulrazzq Al-Bsair dies at the age of 74.

2000 -- Kuwaiti surgeons conduct the first bone marrow implant, in Kuwait, for a Saudi national.

2001 -- The Kuwaiti swimming team wins the GCC tournament.

2016 -- Kuwait Club is crowned champion of the Amir Football Cup beating Al-Arabi 3-1. (end)



