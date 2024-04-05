Ramadan Brings With It An Air Of High Spirituality In Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The gracious fasting month of Ramadan brings with it an air of high spirituality where worshippers deeply sense His Almighty's mercy and blessing and seek acceptance of their good deeds at Al-Qadr Night that falls in the last 10 days of the month.

Omanis embrace the month with family visits and gatherings before they start fasting, breaking their fast at sundown and performing Al-Taraweeh prayers at the mosques, in addition to intensive recitation and memorization of the Quran.

Among the celebrations is "Al-qarnqshwah," known in Kuwait as "girgeaan," where children are particularly involved in celebratory activities.

The Omanis organize "Al-habtat," special bazaars for trading food and products particularly favored in Ramadan. They gather at the family eldest's house for the iftar banquets. And neighbors swap dishes before the fast break.

They gather for Quranic teachings, recitation and memorizing. Best reciters and memorizers are celebrated in the end of the month in "Al-taamina" or "Al-toumina" ceremony.

Mohammad Al-Hanaei, a journalist, said in a statement to KUNA that the social bonds are strengthened among the neighbors and relatives by swapping food and sweets, holding large banquets and grouping to recite the Quran or address lessons about Islam.

In Bahla region in Al-Dakhliya province, the locals set a day for selling food, proceeds of which are dedicated for the charities and some preoccupied workers.

Mohammad Al-Khosaibi, an employee, said in remarks to KUNA that the Omanis, during Ramadan, visit relatives, friends and hold family gatherings. "These are genuine traditions that we have inherited from the ancestors," he said, calling for maintaining these traditions to cement social solidarity and bonds, indicating that some peoples' obsession with the social media might distract them from doing their social duties.

Yusuf Al-Habsi, a media figure, said in Dhafar, families visit each others every day after taraweeh prayers until the 20th of the month, then preparations for Eid Al-Fitr begin.

The people in Dhafar begin preparations for the fasting month weeks before its begining, he said. They stockpile on dates, coffee, meat and rice. Special costumes are also prepared for the Taraweeh prayers, Al-Habsi said.

Some people who live in the mountains sell some of the cattle to secure money to buy the Ramadan necessities.

Saeed Al-Salti, a poet and expert in the Omani heritage, said Omanis sing some songs about the approaching month of fasting in the preceding month, Shaaban. (end)

