Smart Parking System Market To Reach USD 161.0 Billion By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing traffic and parking issues induce the need for smart parking systems.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Parking System Market size was valued at USD 29.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 161.0 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

The rapid pace of urbanization and the consequent increase in population density within urban areas have heightened the strain on existing parking infrastructure. Smart parking systems present a viable solution by optimizing parking space utilization, alleviating congestion, and improving overall traffic flow. This is particularly evident in cities like New York and Tokyo, where parking space is at a premium. Moreover, governments worldwide acknowledge the significance of smart urban infrastructure in tackling traffic congestion, reducing emissions, and enhancing citizens' overall quality of life. Consequently, many municipalities are implementing policies and initiatives to encourage the adoption of innovative parking solutions. For instance, cities may offer tax incentives or subsidies to businesses that invest in smart parking systems, thereby stimulating growth in the market.

In an era marked by the widespread availability of on-demand services and seamless digital experiences, consumers increasingly demand convenience in all aspects of their lives, including parking. Smart parking systems cater to these expectations by offering features such as mobile apps for reservation and payment, automation of valet parking, and predictive notifications regarding parking availability. For example, platforms like ParkMobile and SpotHero have garnered popularity by providing users with convenient parking solutions tailored to their preferences.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global smart parking system market has been segmented into type, component, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-street and off-street. The off-street type segment accounted for a larger share in 2022. Off-street parking is becoming more common because more companies offer apps for renting single parking spots. Also, many smart cities and road projects need better parking with sensors to control parking problems.

Ask For Discount

Smart Parking System Market Report Highlights:

The global smart parking system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 20.6% by 2032.

Smart parking systems offer a solution by optimizing parking space utilization, reducing congestion, and enhancing overall traffic flow.

North America is a prominent region in the smart parking systems market owing to advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of smart solutions.

Some prominent players in the smart parking system market report include Smart Parking Ltd, IPS Group, Inc., Amano McGann, Inc., TKH Group, Continental AG, BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, SWARCO, IEM SA, Urbiotica, S.L., Aisin Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

Smart Parking System Market Segmentation:

By Type: On-street, off-street.

By Component: Hardware, software, services.

By Application: Commercial, government, transport transit.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Marketing Technology Market Size

Digital Supply Chain Market Growth

Cloud Security Market Forecast

Digital Transformation Market Analysis

Smart Lighting Market Demand

CONTACT: Mail: ...Ph: +1-970-672-0390Website: