PM Modi Likely To Hold Rally In Wayanad

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 5 ( IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to campaign at Wayanad and one more constituency in Kerala, said sources in the BJP here.

The sources said that the dates of the visit will be announced soon.

An array of BJP's national leaders are also set to campaign in the state in the coming days.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday evening and will hold a roadshow in the suburban town of Neyyattinkara, near here on Saturday.

From there he will go to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Sources said PM Modi will campaign at Wayanad for the party's state president K.Surendran, who is pitted against sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. CPI's Annie Raja is another prominent candidate contesting the seat.

While many BJP-led NDA candidates have requested PM Modi to campaign in their constituencies, he is likely to campaign in one more constituency after Wayanad.

Star BJP campaigners, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Tamil Nadu president Annamalai and others will campaign in the state also.