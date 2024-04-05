Progress On ABN AMRO Share Buyback Programme 29 March – 4 April 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 29 March 2024 up to and including 4 April 2024 a total of 1,800,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €16.14 for a total amount of €29,053,980.00.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at .

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €308,572,980.00 representing 61.71% of the overall share buyback programme.