PM Modi's Rally In Rajasthan's Churu (Ld)

Jaipur, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on Friday for the second time in the last four days.

The PM will address a public meeting in Churu. The BJP has fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia from Chruru, who is set to make his electoral debut.

Devendra Jhajharia won the Paralympic Gold medal twice in 2004 and 2016.

On April 2, PM Modi launched the BJP-led NDA's campaign in the state from Kotputli.

The BJP leaders said that Friday's visit of PM Modi will change the situation in Churu and this seat which is considered tough as of now will become a safe seat.

PM Modi will reach Churu at around 11.30 a.m. and address a mammoth gathering.

It needs to be mentioned here that PM Modi gave the slogan 'Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' in the last election from Churu.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, he addressed the first election meeting from here after the surgical strikes. On Saturday, PM Modi will be in Pushkar where he will address an election meeting in support of BJP's Ajmer and Nagaur candidates.

Churu will be witnessing a tough contest. The BJP fielded Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia after cancelling sitting MP Rahul Kaswan's ticket.

A miffed Kaswan later quit the party and joined the Congress, which gave him the ticket. Kaswan accused former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore of getting his ticket cut.