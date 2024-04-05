Warm Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra)-- The majority of the country will see warm weather, Friday, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing rather high temperatures, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northeasterly moderate, picking up at times in the Badia regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 35 degrees, sliding to 18 degrees at night.