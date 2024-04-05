Sandeep Marwah Nominated To Search Committee At Ministry Of Consumer Affairs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant development, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Media and Entertainment Committee SSD13, has been nominated as an executive member of a powerful Committee formed within the Bureau of Indian Standards. This Committee, established to oversee and support the works and progress of various service committees responsible for creating and formulating standards across different segments of the service sector, marks a notable recognition of Dr. Marwah's expertise and contribution.



Expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution for the nomination, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, remarked, "I am thankful to the Ministry for this opportunity, which elevates my level and standard within the industry. I am committed to leaving no stone unturned in adding value to the mission and vision of this esteemed organization."



Shri Anupam Kaul, Chairman SSD19, has been appointed as the Convener of this search Committee, which will operate under the supervision of S.K. Kanojia, Head of SSD-Service Sector Department.



The inclusion of Dr. Sandeep Marwah in this prestigious Committee underscores his continued dedication to excellence and his significant contributions to the service sector.





Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143