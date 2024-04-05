World Peace Development And Research Foundation Welcomes Arun Yogi To Promote Love, Peace, And Unity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: World Peace Development and Research Foundation is pleased to announce the collaboration with Mr. Arun Yogi, a prominent figure from the Manav Mandir Trust, in its relentless pursuit of fostering love, peace, and unity across communities worldwide.



During a recent interaction at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of World Peace Development and Research Foundation, emphasized the organization's commitment to promoting humanitarian values through various platforms, including education, art, and culture. Dr. Marwah reiterated the foundation's belief in the concept of Vasudev Kutumbkamb, which underlines the interconnectedness of humanity.



In a reciprocal gesture of goodwill and collaboration, Mr. Arun Yogi of Manav Mandir Mission Trust extended an invitation to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, urging him to join their mission towards fostering global harmony. Recognizing the shared vision and objectives, Dr. Marwah honored Mr. Arun Yogi with a life membership of World Peace Development and Research Foundation, symbolizing a united effort towards a more peaceful world.



World Peace Development and Research Foundation has been at the forefront of organizing numerous events aimed at engaging individuals from diverse backgrounds and regions, facilitating dialogue, and promoting understanding. Through these initiatives, the foundation seeks to transcend boundaries and inspire positive change on a global scale.



As Mr. Arun Yogi joins forces with World Peace Development and Research Foundation, both entities look forward to synergizing their efforts and leveraging their collective strengths to advance the cause of peace and unity worldwide.



