Almost Quarter Of Ukraine's Territory Mine-Contaminated - Minister

About 25% of Ukrainian lands have been contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance, with the liberated areas remaining the most densely mined territory.

These figures were reported by the Minister for Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , who spoke in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"In general, as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion, as of now, about 25% of the territory of Ukraine has been contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance," he said.

Klymenko clarified that de-occupied regions remain the most densely mined areas.

"Actually, stabilization measures there kick off precisely with demining. First of all, we clear populated areas in order to see the authorities return there as soon as possible, enterprises restore their work, critical infrastructure facilities relaunch their operations, etc. Farmland demining is another priority," the minister explained.

According to Klymenko, the longer the occupation of the settlement by the Russians lasts, the more massive mine contamination becomes.

As reported with reference to the State Emergency Service, three regions seen as the most mine-contaminated areas are those of Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk.

