Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi


4/5/2024 2:07:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police officers found machine guns and grenades in Khankendicity, Garabagh, Azernews reports, citing the PressService of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The Press Service noted that three automatic weapons, tworifles, five grenades, 37 cartridge combs, 3,148 cartridges ofvarious calibers, six communication devices and other ammunitionwere found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city on April4.

