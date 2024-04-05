Winners Of '24 Nat'l Assembly Elections In 2Nd Constituency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The main electoral committee in the 2nd constituency announced Friday the 10 winners of National Assembly membership for the 2024 18th legislative term, which took place Thursday. The results in the following order: 1- Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim (8,295 votes) 2- Shuaib Ali Shaaban (6,325 votes) 3- Abdulwahab Aref Al-Essa (3,917 votes) 4- Falah Dhahi Al-Hajri (3,342 votes) 5- Mohammad Barrak Al-Mutair (3,246 votes) 6- Bader Nashmi Al-Enzi (3,238 votes) 7- Nawaf Bhaish Al-Azmi (3,064 votes) 8- Abdullah Turki Al-Anbaei (2,914 votes) 9- Bader Hamed Al-Mulla (2,758 votes) 10-Fahad Abdulaziz Al-Masoud (2,708 votes) Polling stations closed at 12:00 AM (local time), seeing 200 candidates competing for 50 seats in the parliament. (end) onm

