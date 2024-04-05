               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A Novel Analysis Of Gold's Skyrocketing Surge


4/5/2024 2:05:00 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This study was first published on Asia Times' Global Risk-Reward Monitor, a weekly economics and geopolitics newsletter. Become a subscriber here .

Gold traded at nearly US$4,300 an ounce for the first time on the afternoon of April 2. We offer here a novel analysis of the gold price, disaggregating its price moves into:

  • An industrial metal component
  • A hedge against currency depreciation, and
  • A geopolitical risk premium

    We have noted on several previous occasions that gold diverged from its long-term relationship to TIPS yields on February 2022, that is, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    There is no doubt that a geopolitical risk premium is involved. But how big is it, how has it evolved and what else is affecting gold apart from geopolitical risk?




    Graphic: Asia Times

    Among other things, gold is an industrial metal. Industrial applications absorb about 11% of gold demand.

    Not surprisingly, there is a robust, significant correlation between the price of gold and that of other industrial metals (the strongest relationship by far is to copper.)

