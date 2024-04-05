Moneybagtrading Launches Moneybagtoken – A Gateway To Exclusive Trading Analytics

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Brussels, Belgium, 5th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The MoneyBagTrading team has announced the launch of its highly anticipated MoneyBagToken. This new cryptocurrency will grant holders access to the innovative MoneyBagTrading platform, offering exclusive trading analytics in a user-friendly format.

The project foresees a private beta launching later this year and a public release planned for 2025. MoneyBagToken intends to give traders an edge in the crypto market. The project has already partnered with top industry players and has a clear roadmap for future developments.

The Launch of MoneyBagToken

The launch of MoneyBagToken ($MNYBG) has the main appeal as a utility token that grants access to the MoneyBagTrading platform. This platform contains actionable data for traders, presented in a useful way.

An automated system will determine price action and identify good entry zones.

To buy $MNYBG, traders can get an AVAX wallet from traderjoexyz and swap $AVAX for $MNYBG. The token maximum supply will be 100M, with a 10% allocation for the development team and no presale or ICO.

The project will lock liquidity and implement a 1.5% trade tax to support the token's growth and stability.

During the beta stage, token holders will have exclusive access to the platform. This is the immediate benefit and incentive for buying $MNYBG in the short term. The platform plans to attract more traders and increase demand for $MNYBG in the long run.

Future Projects

The project's roadmap has four phases. The first phase, which is already over, involved releasing the $MNYBG token.

Currently, the project is in phase two, focused on marketing efforts to gain more exposure for the token. In 2024-2025, phase three will see the release of the MoneyBagTrading platform. This will represent the project's core, offering users a platform to trade and utilize their $MNYBG tokens.

Phase four will take place in 2025. At this point, the team plans to continue developing trading tools and releasing the $MNYBG token on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs).

About MoneyBagTrading

MoneyBagTrading is an upcoming platform aiming to assist users in making smarter trading decisions by providing actionable data in crypto. The platform will launch in 2025, starting with a private beta for selected token holders and then a public release. MoneyBagTrading has partnered with notable platforms like dextools, dexscreener, and traderjoexyz.

The platform will provide instant indications of bearish or bullish trends through collected data from the cryptocurrency market. This will give users the advantage of making informed decisions without needing a deep understanding of raw data.

With MoneyBagTrading, users can expect a user-friendly experience in navigating the complexities of the crypto realm. Furthermore, the platform's partnership with established platforms ensures larger adoption and popularity for the project.

Anyone curious to follow the developments of MoneyBagTrading can stay updated through its social media pages and official website .

