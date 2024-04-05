Nowpayments Reveals The Dynamics In Stablecoin Use In Its Crypto Payment Gateway

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Mahe, Seychelles, 5th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , NOWPayments , a leading gateway for cryptocurrency payments, is proud to announce recent trends in stablecoin usage on its platform. A recent study conducted by the NOWPayments team of analysts has revealed the dynamics of stablecoin payments. The investigation conducted by the analytical team has shown that stablecoins on TRON and Ethereum are the usual front-runners; however, it is interesting to note which stablecoins on other networks follow them.

What are stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies tied to stable assets like fiat currencies, ensuring price stability in the volatile crypto market.



The Dynamics



According to NOWPayments analysis, USDTSOL leads in stablecoin payment transactions on NOWPayments, capturing an impressive 85.9% share, excluding stablecoins on TRON and Ethereum which are unquestionable leaders. This surge underscores the growing trust and preference for USDTSOL as a reliable payment method on our platform, reflecting its stability and efficiency.

USDTARB took second place with a share of 10.28% of the stablecoin payment volume, demonstrating growing interest and use of this stablecoin among our clients. USDTARB stands out for its unique architecture and transaction security, making it an attractive choice for users.

USDTOP, rounding out the three, showed a share of 3.82%. Despite a relatively smaller percentage of payments made on our platform, USDTOP demonstrates steady growth and potential as a reliable means of crypto payment on our platform.

NOWPayments strives to provide its clients with the most modern and convenient crypto payment solutions. The results of their research not only highlight their commitment to innovation but also their ability to adapt to changing user preferences and market trends. They will continue to analyze the market and implement new technologies so that their clients can use the most efficient and secure crypto payment methods.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a leading payment gateway for instant cryptocurrency payments, offering support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies for the convenience and security of both online transactions. Aiming for innovation and convenience, NOWPayments provides solutions that meet the highest standards of security and efficiency.

For additional information about NOWPayment and their services, please visit the official website or contact them directly via email



