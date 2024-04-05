               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ensurge Micropower ASA - EX. SHARE CONSOLIDATION TODAY


4/5/2024 1:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ex. date: 5 April 2024

Type of corporate action: Share consolidation (reverse share split)

Former ISIN: NO0012450008

New ISIN: NO0013186460

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108062053

