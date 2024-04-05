Ensurge Micropower ASA - EX. SHARE CONSOLIDATION TODAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issuer name: Ensurge Micropower ASA
Ex. date: 5 April 2024
Type of corporate action: Share consolidation (reverse share split)
Former ISIN: NO0012450008
New ISIN: NO0013186460
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
