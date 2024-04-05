UK May Withdraw From ECHR

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK may withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights(ECHR) if it helps to stop the flow of illegal migrants, Azernews reports, citing British Prime MinisterRishi Sunak saying as in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

Thus, he commented on the decision of the ECHR, because of whichin the summer of 2022 the first planned flight from the UK toRwanda with illegal immigrants on board was canceled a few minutesbefore takeoff.

"I am sure that ensuring border security and controlling illegalmigration is more important than maintaining membership in anyforeign court, as this is fundamental to our sovereignty," R. Sunaksaid.

The publication notes that for the first time in less than ayear and a half of his premiership, Rishi Sunak made a statementabout the possibility of termination of the European Convention onHuman Rights (ECHR), which has been in force since 1953. Beforehim, Boris Johnson, who served as Prime Minister of Great Britainfrom 2019 to 2022, allowed the possibility of termination of theECHR. He pointed out that the main goal of British migration policyis to combat criminal groups that illegally smuggle people into thecountry across the English Channel, putting their lives indanger.



On June 14, 2022, the British authorities were forced at the lastminute to cancel the departure of the first plane with illegalimmigrants to Rwanda, which agreed to accept asylum seekersdeported from the UK. The reason was the order of the ECHR, whichfollowed a request from several British human rightsorganizations.

In January 2024, the British House of Commons approved a billallowing London to expel illegal immigrants to Rwanda. Theinitiative provides that it is in this African country that illegalimmigrants will wait for the results of the consideration ofapplications for asylum in the UK. Now the House of Lords mustconsider the draft.