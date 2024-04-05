U.S., Allies To Double Down On Efforts To Find Necessary Capabilities For Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, together with its allies and partners, intends to double down on the efforts to provide Ukraine with support the nation in repelling Russian armed aggression, as well as strengthening its defense potential in the future.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during the final press conference at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Based on what I heard today, everyone, including the United States, is going to double back and, as necessary, double down on finding the resources that Ukraine continues to need," said the head of American diplomacy.

In this regard, he indicated that the most important thing at the moment is to provide Ukraine with everything required for defending against Russian aggression. Such support primarily includes air defense equipment, artillery, and munitions. In addition, Ukraine needs capabilities to strengthen sustainability in the medium and long term.

"We are, of course, talking to our allies and partners about what they are doing, what we can do, what the Alliance can do to make sure Ukraine with the resources it needs” both to address immediate concerns but also going forward, Blinken noted.

The State Secretary confirmed that more than 30 nations, including the United States, have signed or are in the process of concluding or developing bilateral agreements with Ukraine.

“We're also looking at the role NATO can and should play over time in supporting Ukraine. And this is an ongoing discussion that we'll have in the weeks ahead. And I imaging that you'll see something at the Summit when we come together in Washington in July," Blinken said.

The best counterweight to Putin's efforts, he emphasized, should be a strong and successful Ukraine. "We are on the way to this, but we must also be sure that Ukraine will survive the coming months and the next period of this aggression," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

In this context, he once again emphasized it's“imperative” that U.S. Congress pass President Biden's supplemental national security funding request, which includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, which would be the“most immediate” source of funds that would help the embattled nation.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the powerful Armed Forces of Ukraine is the only way to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and NATO allies must ensure it.

