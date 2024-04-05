Ukraine Intercepts All Incoming Shahed Drones Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, April 5, 2024, the Russians launched at Ukraine two S-300/S-400 guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Belgorod region, as well as 13 Shahed kamikaze drones from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's mobile air defense groups shot down all 13 killer drones over Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions were reported in Odesa region amid an air raid alert.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has once again called on partners to provide additional air defense capabilities, including Patriot missile systems, to Ukraine in the wake of ongoing Russian strikes.