Info Minister Praises Media Parliament Election Coverage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Apr 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, praised on Friday efforts exerted by employees in the Ministry of Information and Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), for their coverage of the National Assembly elections (Nation 2024), and the level of professionalism and dedication since the announcement of the election date.

The Minister expressed, through his account on the social Media platform (X), his thanks and great gratitude to all local, international, and private media outlets for their coverage of the election.

Polling stations for the National Assembly elections (Nation 2024) for the 18th legislative term were closed at 12 o'clock A.M. (local time) on Thursday night.

The voting process lasted 12 hours, starting at 12 noon in five electoral districts and was conducted according to the single electoral vote system to choose 50 members of the National Assembly from among 200 male and female candidates. (end)

ae







MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108062025