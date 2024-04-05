Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading Update Q1 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2024 was 26,400 GWT, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 6.0

Lerøy Midt: 13.7

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 6.7 (of which 3.3 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 24,100 tonnes for Q1 2024 of which 6,700 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q1 2024 report will be released on 15 May 2024 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.