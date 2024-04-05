Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,975 Wounded 75,577

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 32,975 martyrs in addition to 75,577 wounded, majority of whom are women and children.

In its statement today, the ministry said that the Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24-hours, resulting in 59 martyrs and 83 wounded.

A picture shows the destruction in the dialysis unit at Gaza's devastated Al-Shifa hospital on April 3, 2024. (Photo by AFP)



The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 180th day, on land, air, and sea, destroying infrastructure and resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, as more than 2 million residents of the Strip live in extremely difficult conditions in light of the lack of water and electricity as the occupation authorities prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them.