Whatsapp Outages Reported Worldwide

Doha, Qatar: Messaging application WhatsApp is currently suffering an outage worldwide, as per posts on social media.

The application was down for several hours in many parts of the globe, going on and off several times before completely crashing down again as of 9:40 pm Doha Time.

Downdetector, the website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users attempting to use WhatsApp but face issue. Many users on social media are still complaining about being unable to access the popular messaging app.