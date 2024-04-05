               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Whatsapp Outages Reported Worldwide


4/5/2024 12:15:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Messaging application WhatsApp is currently suffering an outage worldwide, as per posts on social media.

The application was down for several hours in many parts of the globe, going on and off several times before completely crashing down again as of 9:40 pm Doha Time.

Downdetector, the website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users attempting to use WhatsApp but face issue. Many users on social media are still complaining about being unable to access the popular messaging app.

MENAFN05042024000063011010ID1108061995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search