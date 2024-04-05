GCC Calls For International Efforts To Stop Dangerous Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stressed the need for the international community to take action to end the crisis in the Gaza Strip and stop the dangerous Israeli aggression, which has exceeded and violated all international charters, treaties and agreements.

This came during the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) strategic conversation with the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, in the presence of EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region Luigi di Maio, and the participation of a number of European officials and senior specialists in international relations at the ECFR, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, via audiovisual call. The conversation included discussing the current situation in the Gaza Strip, and the future of Gulf-European relations in light of the current geopolitical challenges.

During his speech, Albudaiwi stressed that the dangerous conditions in the Gaza Strip and its outcome have led to the expansion of instability in the region and the world, and its repercussions have had unprecedented negative effects, which requires all of us to cooperate, join hands, and collectively work to stop this crisis. At the same time, he also underscored the critical need to provide urgent humanitarian and relief support to the affected Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The GCC Secretary-General praised the progress made in Gulf-European relations at all fronts, emphasizing the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the GCC states and the EU to address common challenges and support stability in the region.

He further highlighted the numerous promising opportunities to establish a strong strategic partnership by bolstering Gulf-European relations, mentioning that ongoing discussions and dialogues would facilitate the exchange of views and promote mutual understanding of collaborative efforts to achieve security and stability, ultimately contributing to the development of relations between the GCC and EU.