Cabinet Approves Draft Decision On Lowering Winter Camping Permit Fees

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet extended greetings to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the near advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, the State of Qatar and its people and residents further goodness, prosperity and development under the wise leadership of His Highness, and the Arab and Islamic nations security, peace and stability.

Afterwards, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First - the Cabinet was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law regarding exemptions and facilitations for the state's hosting of sports tournaments.

Second - Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding setting permit fee rate for winter camping.

The draft included lowering winter camping permit fees for all regions, whether on land, in the sea, or in natural reserves, and exempting persons with disabilities and those retired from paying permit fees.

Third - Approval of draft decisions of the Minister of Commerce and Industry regarding:

A - Adopting Qatari standard specifications.

B - Adopting regional technical regulations as national technical regulations.

C - Adopting regional standard specifications as national standard specifications.

Fourth - Approval of:

1- A draft air services agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Cape Verde.

2- A draft basic contribution agreement for unrestricted financial resources for the years (2023-2024) between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

3- A draft basic contribution agreement to the regular resources of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the years (2023-2024) between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

4- A draft agreement on standard administrative arrangements between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

5- A draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Diplomatic Academy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

6- A draft protocol between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam amending an agreement on air transport signed on March, 8, 2009, between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Fifth - the Cabinet reviewed the 15th report on the results of the work of the National Committee for Civil Aviation Security and took the appropriate decision in its regard.