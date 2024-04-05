Qatar Participates In Emergency Arab League Meeting On Continuing Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated today in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League, upon the request of the State of Palestine to discuss the Arab action regarding the continuation of the genocide and starvation policy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as in light of Israeli threats to invade the Palestinian city of Rafah.

The delegation of the State of Qatar was chaired by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League HE Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari.

In his speech during the meeting, HE Al Ansari affirmed that Qatar strongly condemns the threat to invade Rafah and the Israeli occupation's announcement of the seizure of lands in the Jordan Valley in the occupied Palestinian territories. He pointed out that these threats are an extension of the deliberate policy of occupation aimed at expanding settlements, forcibly displacing the Palestinian people, and depriving them of their rights without any moral or conscience.

He added that the State of Qatar, while emphasizing its complete rejection of encroachments on the rights of the Palestinian people, warns in this context that the continuation of the Israeli occupation's disregard for international laws, particularly international humanitarian law, and the imposition of the logic of force and fait accompli, will completely undermine the credibility of international decisions and the prospects for the desired peace, especially with the continuation of the brutal war on occupied Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, and threats to invade other cities and their serious humanitarian consequences on civilians despite the issuance of Security Council resolutions 2728 and 2700, noting that it was a dangerous precedent threatening international peace and security.

He further emphasized that the war in the Gaza Strip has resulted in a tragic humanitarian situation that continues to worsen day by day due to obstacles to the entry of relief aid and the targeting of civilians, including children and women, in aid distribution areas. In this regard, he reiterated Qatar's rejection of the use of food as a weapon against civilians in the war on the Gaza Strip.

He said that Qatar, while emphasizing the need for aid to reach all areas of the Gaza Strip without obstacles, stresses the importance of enhancing regional and international efforts for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as ensuring accountability and preventing impunity for all crimes committed as a result of this horrific war. He emphasized the need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to protect the Palestinian people, especially since the expansion of settlements means the displacement of the population, which constitutes a war crime under international law.

In this context, His Excellency noted the continued joint efforts of Qatar with the Arab Republic of Egypt aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts within the framework of joint Arab action to find a sustainable solution to the tragedy of the Palestinian brothers.

He also pointed out Qatar's support for all steps taken by sister Arab countries to confront the consequences of the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and to support the efforts of sisterly and friendly countries to provide immediate, sustainable, and sufficient assistance to the Palestinian people. He also reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, reaffirming Qatar's support for and endorsement of the decision issued by this meeting in support of the justice of the Palestinian cause.