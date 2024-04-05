Qatar Tourism Brings Concerts And Musicals For Eid Al Fitr 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Tourism is gearing up to host several performances during the week of Eid Al Fitr 2024, ranging from music artists to Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals. With several family-friendly performances, and others for young adults and older, Qatar Tourism presents a line-up of events that cater to people of all ages, to celebrate the joyous occasion.

LEGO Shows

The LEGO®Shows Qatar will be hosted at Halls 8 and 9 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 10 till 25, where families can experience and partake in entertainment forms pertaining to the famous children's toy.

Sarah G x Bamboo Concert

Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo and rock icon, Bamboo, will be performing at a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 at QNCC. The biggest Filipino music icons will be performing outside of the Philippines for the first time.

The Lion King Live in Concert / Toy Story in Concert

Two of Disney's most popular motion pictures are coming to Qatar in their live concert form. The Lion King Live in Concert will be held on April 12 and Toy Story in Concert will take place on April 13, both at Al Mayassa Theater at QNCC. Families and children are welcome to enjoy musical evenings of some of their favourite films.

Ayed Concert

Popular Arab singer, Ayed, will be performing at QNCC on April 16, presenting a great opportunity for Arab music fans.

'Eidya' gift at Abu Samra Border

Qatar Tourism is also set to welcome visitors at the Abu Samra Border with the 'Eidya' gift package and discounts, specially curated for the holy occasion of Eid Al Fitr 2024. With the aim of welcoming visitors and offering them the chance to visit the wonders of Qatar.

