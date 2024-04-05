Prime Minister And Spanish Counterpart Hold Talks Session, Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a talks session of in Doha today with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez.

During the session, they discussed the cooperative ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The two sides underscored the significance of strengthening the regional and global efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and expedite the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the strip.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the State of Qatar appreciates the supportive positions of the Kingdom of Spain for the endeavors aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability in the region.

Following the session, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs signed the MoU on the Qatari side, while HE the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain signed on the Spanish side.