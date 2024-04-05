'US Support Depends On Protecting Gaza Civilians', Biden Tells Netanyahu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that continued US support would depend on Israeli actions to protect Gaza civilians, for the first time suggesting conditions on aid as he urged an "immediate ceasefire."

In a phone call after the Israeli killing of seven aid workers, Biden urged Netanyahu to "announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers," a White House statement said.

Biden made clear that "US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps," it said.

Injured Palestinians receive treatment at the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 3, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

The US leader told Netanyahu that the strikes on humanitarian workers as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine, "are unacceptable."

Biden "underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the prime minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," the statement said.

The United States has backed a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal, with hopes it will lead eventually to a long-term settlement.



