Education Ministry Organizes Ramadan Activities For Government School Students

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organized a variety of religious activities, events, and valuable programs for students of government schools during the blessed month of Ramadan. This comes within its keenness to promote awareness of the holy month and ensure the attainment of great rewards. Some of these activities were conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Center for Educating Tomorrow's Leaders.

In this context, MoEHE organized a distinguished program aimed at nurturing and supporting talented students and highlighting their ability to recite the Holy Quran. This program was supervised by the Islamic education department at the educational guidance administration, with the participation of 14 students from various academic levels.

Additionally, there was an initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, aiming to select talented and distinguished students in leading prayers and giving the call to prayer from all government secondary schools.

This initiative contributed to enhancing students' confidence in themselves and encouraging them to practice the great Islamic rituals, which have a significant impact on their upbringing in obedience to Allah and adherence to Islamic law.

In the same context, the ministry organized an event in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. 16 teachers, coordinators, and academic deputies from its staff were nominated to deliver speeches, sermons, and lessons in various mosques across Qatar during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The ministry also hosted an event, aiming to activate the participation of students in model boys' schools, promote voluntary and humanitarian work, and assist and provide aid to those in need. Participating students distributed iftar meals to fasting individuals in Ramadan tents near the schools.

Another activity that involved collecting food baskets from school students and delivering them to needy families in Qatar with the participation of 113 government schools from various academic levels was also organized.

Furthermore, the ministry launched a Ramadan in collaboration with the Center for Educating Tomorrow's Leaders, aiming to encourage the participation of schools, students, and their parents in such distinguished religious activities.

The total number of participants in the campaign from the first week until the third week of the blessed month of Ramadan reached 622 government schools, 44,923 students, and 4,280 parents.