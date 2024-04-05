Amir Sends Congratulations To New President Of Malta

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to HE President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Malta, wishing her success, and relations between the two countries further development and growth.

