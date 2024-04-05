               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Congratulations To New President Of Malta


4/5/2024 12:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to HE President Myriam Spiteri Debono on the occasion of her taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Malta, wishing her success, and relations between the two countries further development and growth.

MENAFN05042024000063011010ID1108061970

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search