Qatar Participates In Security Exhibition 'Milipol Singapore'

Singapore: The State of Qatar is participating in the security exhibition "Milipol Singapore," which kicked off on April 2 and runs until Friday, as part of the coordination and marketing efforts of the exhibition "Milipol Qatar 2024" and to learn about the latest products and technology in security fields.

The participating delegation is headed by Assistant Director of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, Director General of Logistics and Supply at the Ministry of Interior Major General Hisham Ibrahim Al Qosaibi, and a number of officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

