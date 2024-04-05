               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Participates In Security Exhibition 'Milipol Singapore'


4/5/2024 12:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The State of Qatar is participating in the security exhibition "Milipol Singapore," which kicked off on April 2 and runs until Friday, as part of the coordination and marketing efforts of the exhibition "Milipol Qatar 2024" and to learn about the latest products and technology in security fields.

The participating delegation is headed by Assistant Director of Public Security Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti, Director General of Logistics and Supply at the Ministry of Interior Major General Hisham Ibrahim Al Qosaibi, and a number of officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

MENAFN05042024000063011010ID1108061965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search