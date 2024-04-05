Qatar Climbs 3 Places In FIFA April Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has advanced three spots to claim the 34th position in the FIFA national team rankings for April 2024.

As the reigning champions of the 2023 Asian Cup, Qatar's rise to the 34th position marks a commendable improvement from its previous ranking of 37, which was announced in February of this year .

The nation's football prowess is further solidified by its status as the second highest ranking Arabic national team, trailing only behind Morocco, which holds the 13th position globally.

In the Asian football landscape, Qatar stands as the 5th best national team, following closely behind Japan, Iran, Korea Republic, and Australia. This achievement reflects Qatar's growing influence and competitiveness within the Asian football community.

While Argentina maintains its top position as the world's best national team, the top 10 rankings include football powerhouses.

FIFA April Rankings Top 10:

1- Argentina

2- France

3- Belgium

4- England

5- Brazil

6- Netherlands

7- Portugal

8- Spain

9- Italy

10- Croatia