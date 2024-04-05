               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Issues Judicial Enforcement Law


4/5/2024 12:15:46 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday issued Law No. (4) of 2024 issuing the Judicial Enforcement Law.
The law stipulated its implementation six months after the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

