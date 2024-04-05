Amir Issues Judicial Enforcement Law

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday issued Law No. (4) of 2024 issuing the Judicial Enforcement Law. The law stipulated its implementation six months after the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

