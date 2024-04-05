               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Issues Law Regulating Real Estate Registration


4/5/2024 12:15:46 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Thursday Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating real estate registration.

The law stipulated its implementation and publication in the Official Gazette.

