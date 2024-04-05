Amir Issues Law Regulating Real Estate Registration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Thursday Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating real estate registration.
Read Also
Amir issues Judicial Enforcement Law
The law stipulated its implementation and publication in the Official Gazette.
MENAFN05042024000063011010ID1108061959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.