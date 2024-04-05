FAHES Working Hours During Eid Al Fitr Holiday Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel (Woqod) announced on its X account the working hours of FAHES at Al Mazrouh and Mesaimeer during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

WOQOD demarked the first day of Eid and Friday to be holiday.



Al Mazrouh station will be operational from 8am to 5pm, with the gates closing at 30 minutes prior at 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Mesaimeer Station will work from 8am to 1pm, and the gates will close at 12:30pm.

It further added that traffic services will be available from 8am to 1pm.