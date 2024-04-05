Interior Ministry Announces Working Hours During Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced its working hours during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Service-oriented departments will operate from 8am to 12pm. These include service departments for passports, traffic, nationality and travel documents, as well as criminal evidence and information (fingerprint).

Meanwhile, security departments and traffic investigation will operate round-the-clock.

Amiri Diwan recently announced a week-long Eid holiday for ministries, public institutions, and other government entities. The holiday begins from April 7 to April 15, 2024.