Health Center Working Hours During Eid Al-Fitr Announced

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the working hours of its health centers during Eid al-Fitr holiday starting from Sunday, April 7, until Monday, April 15, 2024. During Eid holiday, 20 out of the 31 health centers will remain operational.

The 20 health centers listed below will provide family medicine and support services during the Eid holiday continuously from 7am to 11pm, while dental services at these health centers will operate continuously from 7am to 10pm.

These health centers are Al Wakra Health Center, Airport Health Center, Al Mashaf Health Center, Al Thumama Health Center, Rawdat Al Khail Health Center, Omar Bin Khattab Health Center, Al Sadd Health Center, West Bay Health Center, Leabaib Health Center, Umm Slal Health Center, Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Center, Madinat Khalifa Health Center, Abu Baker Siddiq Health Center, Al Rayyan Health Center, Mesaimeer Health Center, Muaither Health Center, Al Khor Health Center, Al Ruwais Health Center and Al Sheehaniya Health Center. Al Jumailiya Health Center will operate on an on-call basis for 24 hours.

Closed health centers during Eid holiday

PHCC has identified 11 health centers that will not operate during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. These health centers are: Al Wajba Health Center, Al Waab Health Center, Qatar University Health Center, Umm Ghuwailina Health Center, South Wakra Health Center, Al Daayen Health Center, Leghwairiya Health Center, Al Kaaban Health Center, Abu Nakhla Health Center, Umm Al Saneem Health Center and Al Karaana Health Center.

Specialized clinics

The specialized clinics will be available according to the pre-booked appointments for patients during two shifts. The morning shift will be from 7am to 2pm, while the evening shift will be from 4pm to 10pm.

The ophthalmology, dermatology and ENT clinics will operate daily at both Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail Health Center.

Premarital examination clinics

The Premarital examination clinics will operate as follows: Al Mashaf Health Center on Monday, April 8 in the morning only from 7am to 2pm, Al Rayyan Health Center on Tuesday, April 9 in the morning from 7 to 2pm and Leabaib Health Center on Thursday, April 11, in the morning only from 7am to 2pm.



Urgent care

PHCC has also identified 11 health centers that will operate 24 hours, 7 days a week to provide urgent care services, namely: Al Sheehaniya Health Centers (adults only), Abu Baker Siddiq (adults only), Muaither Health Center (adults and pediatrics), Al Ruwais Health Center (adults and pediatrics), Al Kaaban Health Center (adults only), Umm Slal Health Centers (adults and pediatrics), Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Center (adults only), Rawdat Al Khail Health Center (adults only), Al Mashaf Health Center (adults and pediatrics), Al Sadd Health Center (adults and pediatrics) and Al Karaana Health Center (adults only).

Medication home delivery service

The medication home delivery service will be off from Wednesday, April 10 to Friday, April 12, and will resume on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Community Call Center

The community call center (16000) will provide urgent telephone consultations continuously for 24 hours.