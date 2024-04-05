Public Prosecution Sets Office Hours For Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Prosecution in Qatar has announced the working hours and locations for its offices and the self-service devices during Eid Al Fitr.

Public Prosecution main building

Public services available from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Location: Al Jassimia Tower - Al Dafna - The Corniche.

Residence Affairs Prosecution

Open from the first day of Eid until Monday, April 15, 2024, from 6 pm to 10 pm. Location: Building of Investigation and Follow-up Administration, Ministry of Interior.

Judgment Enforcement Office – Airport (Prosecution of Judgment Execution and Cheques)

24-hour service.

Location: Hamad International Airport - departure hall.

Electronic Services

Electronic Services Website