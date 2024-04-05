Qatar National Library To Close For Two Days During Eid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) will be closed for the first two days of Eid Al Fitr. It will re-open on the third day of the holiday.
This was announced on its official social media pages.
On X, QNL said: "Dear patrons and visitors, the Library will be closed for the first two days of Eid Al-Fitr. We will resume our working hours on the third day of Eid. Eid Mubarak!"
