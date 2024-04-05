Casamento Rides Al Gamamah To Al Mamoura Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saeed Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-owned Al Gamamah registered a thrilling victory in the feature to clinch the Al Mamoura Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse last night.

The six-year-old mare made a late surge to beat Al Shomos by one-and-a-half-length in the class 2 Local Thoroughbred Handicap for four-year-olds and older rated 60-80, securing a double for trainer Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki and jockey Marco Casamento. Dhergham Bu Thaila finished third in the 1200m race.

Earlier, Mohammed Salama Ashour-trained Malikah with Jefferson Smith in the saddle claimed victory in the exciting Purebred Arabian Handicap battle, beating Hadjira De Flauzins, schooled by Julian Colin Smart, by just one length in the 1700m race.

The Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) also witnessed a pulsating contest with Casamento piloting Gassim Ghazali-trained Elliptical to a half-length victory over Lightning Leo.

Billabong reigned supreme in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-80) winning the contest by an impressive three lengths for trainer Hamad Al Jehani.

Also yesterday, Al Malki-trained Achika, ridden by Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik, overcame a tough challenge from Moharb to win the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (40-60) by one-and-a-half-length.

The seven-race 40th Al Rayyan Meeting hosted by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) got underway with Rashid Al Jehani-trained Al Jasrah claiming the Purebred Arabian Maiden

Plate title under the guidance of jockey Tomas Lukasek, followed by a win for Matwi Al Shajah, which had Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi in the saddle.

The prestigious Qatar Gold Sword - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr1) (Far Bend), and the Qatar Gold Trophy - Thoroughbred (4yo and up) (Class 1 QA-Gr1) (Far Bend) features will take place at Al Rayyan Racecourse tonight.

The meeting will feature a total of eight races including the Qatar Silver Sword - Purebred Arabian (4yo only) (Class 1), Qatar Silver Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) and Al Wajba Trophy - Thoroughbred (3yo only) (Class 1) contests.

Jockey Marco Casamento guides Al Gamamah towards the finish line.

40th Al Rayyan Meeting: Al Mamoura Cup Day WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Mamoura Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 2) Al Gamamah, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95) Malikah, Mohammed Salama Ashour, Jefferson Smith

Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) Elliptical, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-80) Billabong, Hamad Al Jehani, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (40-60) Achika, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75) Matwi Al Shajah, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate Al Jasrah, Rashid Al Jehani, Tomas Lukasek