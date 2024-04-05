Birla Public Schools Hold KG Graduation Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A two-day extravaganza was held at Birla Public School as the Kindergarten Section celebrated its Graduation Ceremony on March 13 and 14.

The morning proceedings started with a prayer song followed by a special prayer for the graduating students.

The two days were a series of events that reflected the student's hard work and the competence they developed over the last year.

The students welcomed the dignitaries by presenting a pouch of“Garangao,” marking the two days of the Ramadan celebration.

The ceremony commenced with the welcome address by the Kindergarten Headmistress wishing the graduates all the very best for their future endeavours.

The ceremony was followed by Chief Guests, Chairman Gope Shahani, and Management Representative, Chindhu A Rappai wishing the students for their successful completion of their two years in kindergarten and also wishing them joy and success for their future.

The Acting Principal, Radhika Rele gave an insight into appreciating the uniqueness of every child followed by the Vice Principal, Edna Fernandez speaking about how our young students have metamorphosed like 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' into smart boys and girls, ready to fly to Grade 1.

The event was carefully curated by our student comperes who set the precedent of the successful event which was thoroughly enjoyed by many, as they watched the 'Down the Memory Lane' video and the Teacher's greeting video. It was a proud moment for the parents when they saw their tiny tots graduating and each Student Representatives speeches described their experiences and the various activities in which, they had participated through the past two years at KG.

Overall, it was a grand success, as the management and the parents were filled with praise for the Kindergarten Team.