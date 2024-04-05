Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with an expansive presence of over 350 showrooms across 13 countries, have just unveiled their Celebration offers to usher in the upcoming holidays.

With a special array of Diamond & Precious gem jewellery that is designed to be the perfect complement to one's celebratory outfits, the renowned jewellery has also announced some exciting offers to brighten up the celebrations of their customers.

As part of the offers, customers purchasing Diamond & Precious Gem jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be eligible for free cash vouchers.

For purchase of Diamonds & Precious gem jewellery worth QR5,000, customers will get a Free cash voucher worth QR300 and for Diamonds & Precious Gem jewellery purchase worth QR3,000, they will get a free cash voucher worth QR150. In addition to this spectacular offer, customers can also exchange their old 916 gold jewellery purchased anywhere for the latest designs without any loss. The offers will be available across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets until April 13.

“The special place that jewellery holds in people's minds is something that we at Malabar Gold & Diamonds recognize, and that is why we introduce some exciting offers preceding every celebration and special occasion to add more value to our customers' purchases.

Mirroring the festive joys and traditions of the season, the special offer, and the exclusive jewellery collection will be a beautiful complement to our customers' celebrations. With our time-tested commitment to providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience to our customers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is once again reinforcing its position as the most preferred destination for jewellery connoisseurs,” commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

With special consideration given to the various tastes and preferences of its multi-ethnic customer base, the exclusive collection of diamonds and precious gem jewellery that the brand has unveiled comprises some unique designs across Malabar Gold & Diamonds exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, and Viraaz.

Considering the increasing gold rates, customers shopping at Malabar Gold & Diamonds also have the option to avail gold rate protection by paying just 10% of the total purchase value as an advance.

The advance facility guarantees customers the best rate, regardless of how the gold rate fluctuates.