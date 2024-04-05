Qatar, Spain Sign Mou To Launch Strategic Dialogue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said that Qatar and Spain have signed a pact on launching Qatar-Spain Strategic Dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Spain H E Dr. Pedro Sanchez, he said,“Our discussions touched on the Israeli air strike that led to the killing of a number of employees of the World Central Kitchen charity, bringing the number of aid workers killed during this war to 196.

“We stressed Qatar's complete rejection of the use of food as a weapon against civilians. There is no doubt that this targeting is a shocking crime and a violation of international laws and humanitarian norms.”

The Prime Minister reiterated Qatar's calls on the international community to ensure accountability and no impunity for all crimes committed during this war, especially those crimes committed against civilians and employees of international relief and charitable organisations.

“Today, we have the right to ask: How long will the international community continue to monitor this ongoing escalation and its expansion to countries in the region where conflicts have prolonged, without holding those responsible accountable.”

On talks for ceasefire, he said:“As for the progress of the negotiations, I confirmed to my colleague, H E Dr. Sanchez, the continued mediation of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with the partners, to achieve an immediate ceasefire and resume the process of exchanging detainees and prisoners between the two parties, in addition to accelerating the pace of delivering humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

He said the two sides also touched on ways of cooperation between the two friendly countries to reach a just, lasting and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.“We affirmed the position of Qatar that security and stability in the region will only be achieved through a peaceful, just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue that includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Prime Minister and Minister and Foreign Affairs praised the Spanish government's anti-war stance and in particular the government's emphasis on the importance of respecting international law and its determination to recognise the Palestinian state.

“I pay tribute here, in particular, to the important statements of King Felipe VI's actions in support of Palestinian rights, and the efforts of Dr. Sanchez to put an end to the violence in Gaza.” He added:“I would also like to express here, not only on behalf of Qatar, but also on behalf of the Arab peoples in the entire region, its gratitude for the Spanish position and its appreciation for this principled position.

“I also praise the continued efforts of the Kingdom of Spain to provide emergency aid to the Gaza Strip, and the continued support for UNRWA, which plays a vital role in providing relief to millions of Palestinian refugees,” he further said.

He said the war in the Gaza Strip has produced a humanitarian and tragic reality, as it has claimed to date more than 32,000 people in Gaza, and left more than 75,000 wounded, most of whom are women and children.

In recent hours, he said,“we have seen a shocking and horrific picture, showing the extent of the destruction caused by the Israeli army after storming the Al Shifa complex in the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and burning the buildings and the complex, rendering it completely out of service.”

He called upon the international community to assume its responsibility in imposing an immediate ceasefire, as the humanitarian reality in Gaza, including the threat to the lives of civilians, requires that the international community be able to firmly bring about a ceasefire in the strip and prevent the spread of the effects of this war in the region.

He also welcomed an order by the International Court of Justice that Israel take all necessary and effective measures to ensure the entry of basic food supplies to the residents of the Gaza Strip without delay.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Prime Minister of Spain H E Dr. Pedro Sanchez address a joint press conference in Doha yesterday. PIC: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

“The Security Council resolution also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan. We welcome this resolution and any diplomatic initiative to end this conflict and help in the negotiating process between the two parties. We hope that the decisions will represent a step towards a ceasefire support, especially in light of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions that civilians are suffering from.”

He said based on Qatar's humanitarian responsibility towards the Palestinian people, as many as 89 Qatari military aircraft were sent carrying more than 2,680 tonnes of aid, including food supplies, medical materials and supplies, and field hospitals to Gaza while more than 1,500 Palestinians were evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

“We firmly believe that security and stability are good things in order to achieve sustainable development, and therefore we will spare no effort in providing the necessary relief and development assistance to alleviate the suffering of our brotherly peoples, and to promote social and economic development, which will achieve security and stability.”

Prime Minister of Spain Dr. Pedro Sanchez said that Qatar is making great efforts to end the war in Gaza, stressing the necessity of a ceasefire as any mistake in the escalation process will lead to major repercussions in the Middle East.

Sanchez stressed the necessity of a two-state solution and holding an international conference, so that there is a state for Palestinians with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He called for stopping the violence, respecting international law and facilitating the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, stressing the necessity of not launching any military operation in the city of Rafah, and not to displace more Gazans to other areas.

He said Spain is a bridge between Europe and the Arab world stressing the need to intensify efforts for peace and dialogue.

The Prime Minister of Spain further said that the Security Council resolution is binding.“We remind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that these resolutions are binding and must be implemented.”

He added:“Our credibility is at stake and the European Union must play a role in that. We in Spain have stopped selling weapons to Israel since the start of the war in October, and we, along with the Irish government, asked the European Commission to conduct an evaluation of its strategic partnership with Israel.”

He condemned the killing of seven employees of the World Central Kitchen organisation, stressing that this terrible situation caused the death of people working in non-governmental organisations.

On signing of MoU for the strategic dialogue between Qatar and Spain, he said that Qatar represents a strategic partner for Spain's security in the field of energy, and carries great importance within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He appreciated the role of the Qatari Investment Fund, which is strongly present in Spain, and which has great capabilities to create job opportunities.