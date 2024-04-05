Rally Raid Portugal: Chicherit Leads After First Stage As Al Attiyah Slips To Sixth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Grandola, Portugal: After a storming prologue win, Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and his French co-driver Edouard Boulanger dropped to sixth in the afternoon session yesterday as Frenchmen Guerlain Chicherit (Toyota) led the Rally-Raid Portugal overall standings after winning the opening stage.

Chicherit and his new co-driver Mathieu Baumel completed the first of five stages of the third round of the Rally-Raid World Championship, in One hour and 13:54 minutes, while Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi finished the day in second position.

With the third fastest time of the day, Lucas Moraes confirmed Toyota's dominance on the opening day.

Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala was tied at the third place with Moraes.

Driving a MINI, four-time Dakar winner and two-time WRC world champion, Carlos Sainz, was the fifth fastest of the day, ahead of W2RC's two-time champion Al Attiyah.

The five-time Dakar Rally champion Al Attiayah had earlier topped the opening 3.53km Prologue stage at Grandola in the morning.

At the end of the opening stage, Al Attiyah was one 79 seconds behind the race leader.

Despite the minor setback, the champion driver promised to make a strong comeback.

"The stage was fantastic, with a lot of fans, good roads, and different surfaces. The machine is perfect, so tomorrow we'll attack," Al Attiyah said.

South African Saood Variawa (Toyota) was the seventh fastest of the stage, preceding the first national duo, João Dias / João Miranda.

The Portuguese had an impressive performance with the light and agile Can-Am, being the first among national teams and leading the Challenger category.

Joao Ferreira and Filipe Palmeiro performed well with the Ultimate category's MINI, securing ninth place in the stage, ahead of Alexandre Pinto (Can-Am) and Rokas Baciuška, Can-Am's factory pilot.

WRC legend Sébastien Loeb, making his debut in the Challenger category, finished the day in 12th place, just ahead of Armindo Araújo.

Earlier, a storming time of 3min 41sec was sufficient for Al Attiyah and Boulanger to win the opening Prologue.

The opening stage does not count towards the overall FIA W2RC classification but a good starting position is crucial for drivers and riders on the narrow and muddy rural tracks in Portugal.

Al Attiyah finished six seconds ahead of Brazilian Moraes in his Prodrive Hunter and was given the advantage to choose his favourable starting position for the opening 100.95km stage.

But the revelation of the Prologue was the performance of the three Portuguese crews of Luis Portela/David Megre (OT3), Miguel Barbosa/Luis Ramalho (Taurus) and João Dias/João

Miranda (Can-Am), who finished second, third and fourth quickest and topped the times in the Challenger category.

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Moraes and Spanish co-driver Armand Monleón were two seconds faster than their team-mates Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz in the Ultimate category and they are still given priority over Challenger crews in choosing their starting positions under V1 Art. 34.5.2 of the FIA 2024 Cross-Country Rally Sporting Regulations.