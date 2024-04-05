Paris 2024: Qatar's Al Marri Among FIFA Officials Named For Olympic Tournaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar referee Khamis Al Marri (pictured) yesterday was named among the match officials announced by FIFA for Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

Al Marri, who is serving as an international referee for FIFA and AFC since 2010, will serve as a video match official during Olympics.

The FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 89 match officials (21 referees, 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and six support referees) from 45 countries to officiate matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

The women's tournament will commence on 25 July 2024 and conclude with the gold medal match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 10 August 2024.

The men's competition will begin on 24 July 2024, while the gold medal match will take place on 9 August 2024, also at the Parc des Princes.

The match officials' preparation will be regularly and closely monitored before and during the Olympic Games by a team of FIFA technical trainers, including referees and video assistant referee (VAR) instructors, as well as match analysts, fitness coaches, physiotherapists and sports scientists, all of whom will provide the officials with the best possible guidance and support.

While the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 are this year's flagship football competitions, for the selected match officials they represent the next important step on the road to the FIFA

World Cup 26 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

Referees in both the women's and men's tournaments will be supported by goal‐line technology and the VAR system, including semi‐automated offside technology.