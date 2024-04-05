               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Congratulates Senegal President


4/5/2024 12:15:38 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

MENAFN05042024000063011010ID1108061935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search