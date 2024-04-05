Diego Win Al Rayyan Ramadan Tourney Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Team Diego beat Doha Youth Team 5-4 on penalties in the final to win the Al Rayyan Club's 26th Ramadan Football Championship conducted by the Youth Wing of Al Rayyan Club with the participation of 16 teams.

The closing ceremony was attended by Faisal Al Hammadi, head of the youth wing at Al Rayyan Club, and Mohammed Al Atwan, general supervisor of the club, Thani Al Zarraa, Member of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation Council, and Fawaz Al Musafri, of Director of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth. Team Diego was awarded gold medals and the top prize of QR5,000 while the Doha Youth team won silver medals and a prize of QR3,000. Al Sakhama team won the Fair Play award.

Individual prizes for the best player of the tournament, best goalkeeper and top-scorer were also given.

For his part, Faisal Al Hammadi, head of the youth wing at Al Rayyan Club, expressed his great happiness with the resounding success achieved by the 26th edition, congratulating Team Diego and all other participating teams of the tournament.

He said:“The tournament went out wonderfully and witnessed very strong contests. During the tournament we saw that there are some players who have talent and could be the future of Qatari football.

“Such tournaments are very important and fruitful for Qatari football because they reveal some players who are able to present themselves in a distinctive way and this is certainly what we seek to do in supporting Qatari sport, which is on the right path,” he added.