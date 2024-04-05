Police Academy Organises First Ramadan Taekwondo Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Represented by Women's Police Institute, the Police Academy held yesterday the first Ramadan Taekwondo tournament, in cooperation with Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation.

Members of the 33rd founding course for the new police gave individual and group performances in taekwondo. At the end of the event, prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners.

Director of the Police Institute Lt. Col. Ali Saud Al Hanzab, Director of Women's Police Institute Lt. Col. Kholoud Anbar Al Nuaimi and Executive Director of Qatar Taekwondo, Judo and Karate Federation Adel Al Marzooqi attended the tournament, in addition to guests from the National Service Academy and several department heads and officers.